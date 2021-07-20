Ramsey Nouah, Mo Abudu join Oscar voting academy

The trio of Mo Abudu, Ramsey Nouah and Andrew Dosunmu are now members of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, popularly known as The OSCARS.

Mo Abudu was invited on board as the only Nigerian and African woman in the producers’ category, while Ramsey Nouah was invited to join in the actor’s category. Andrew Dosunmu got invited to join in the directors’ category.

Major Hollywood players like Janet Jackson, Robert Pattinson, Issa Rae, some past Oscar nominees and 25 past Oscar winners made the list of members for the class of 2021.

This development, no doubt, will further propel the Nigerian movie industry forward and earn the industry more global recognition.

Made up of 395 members, it was gathered that members were drawn from 49 countries outside the United States out of which 46 percent are women and 54 percent men.

In 2018, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was invited to join the Oscar voting academy and in 2020, a similar invitation was extended to Genevieve Nnaji and Akin Omotosho.