President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday applauded Nigeria’s emerging role in the World Craft Council (WCC), saying the talents, skills and high quality artistic creations of Nigerians are attracting more global attention and appreciation.

According to a statement by his special adviser on media,Femi Adesina, President Buhari received with delight the appointment of the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, as President of World Craft Council, African Region, saying it is an indication that Nigeria’s arts and craft have come into international limelight.

The President urged NCAC to further look inward for the exploration and showcasing of the rich African resources in craft that could attract the world more and open new opportunities for untapped talents.