As part of efforts to re-position Plateau as a tourism hub, the state government is set to organise its maiden tourism conference.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Mrs Tamwakat Weli, said this in her goodwill message to mark the 2018 World Tourism Day on Thursday in Jos.

The commissioner represented by the Director of Tourism in the ministry, Paul Danbaba, said that the conference would chart a roadmap for the socio-economic development of the state.

She said that the conference, schedule to hold in November, would help draw up a tourism policy for the state which would facilitate the production of a tourism master plan.

Weli said that the 2018 theme, ‘Tourism and Digital Transformation‘ would highlight the need for investment in digital technologies.

“The digital technology will help improve inclusiveness, local community empowerment and efficient resource management,” she said.

Earlier in her remarks, Mrs Nanna Yakubu, the Zonal Coordinator, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), said that the theme was apt with the current global technological trend.

She said that digital technology would enable tourists globally access information on tourist sites, products, investment opportunities and ease travel preparations.

The coordinator said that social media platforms facilitated by technology would further promote the tourism sector and boost economic activities in the country.

In his goodwill message, Dr John Makwal, the District Head of Batura, in Bokkos Local Government Area, commended the NTDC for the tremendous progress it had recorded in the tourism sector.

He said that the NTDC had assisted his district to exploit its tourism potential, especially, its annual cultural festival ‘Nahwai’ which is getting national recognition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the world tourism day celebrated annually on Sept. 27 is to raise awareness about the contribution of tourism to sustainable development.

NAN also reports that part of the event was the launch of camp tents by the NTDC, and cultural dances by the various indigenous ethnic groups in Plateau.

There was also a drama presentation by the tourism group of the National Youth Service Corps members serving in the state.