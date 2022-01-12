Oscars 2022 to have a host after three-year absence

For the first time in three years, the Oscars ceremony will finally have a host.

The show which will be broadcast live on March 27 on ABC will be led by a yet-to-be-named host.

Ratings for the telecast as well as viewership of other award shows have fallen in recent years.

The Academy Awards last had a host, talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, in 2018 before the following year was plagued by controversy after resurfaced homophobic jokes and tweets caused Kevin Hart to stand down.

The 2019 telecast saw a rise in viewers, up from 26.6 million to 29.5 million but subsequent years have seen a consistent fall with 2021’s ceremony plummeting to an all-time low of 10.4 million, perhaps, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, Oscars had a select number of A-list celebrities and the one-hour event was streamed across different times to accommodate time zones.

This year will see the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre.

Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on February 8.