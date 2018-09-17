The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, late on Sunday said that the African Week Fahion Nigeria and London {AFWNL} has continued to promote the pride of Nigeria and African fabrics.

Ogunwusi said this in his address at the end of the two-day fifth edition of the African Fashion Week Nigeria {AFWN} held at the Lagoon Restaurant in Lagos.

He said that the both shows, usually held in Lagos and London annually, had continued to create an international brand in the entertainment industry for Nigeria.

He also commended the founder, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, on her focus and sustaining the programme over the years.

“It has been promoting the pride of Nigeria and Africa at large to the entire world and has been waxing stronger,’’ Ogunwusi said.

Ogunwusi recalled that the founder of the Africa Fashion Week, which she started in 2011 in London and 2014 in Nigeria, have consistently promoted Nigerian fashions, local fabrics and designs before he ascended the throne.

“Ronke, I am proud of you because you have continued to exhibit the pride of your country.

“You have consistently demonstrated this by the choice of designs, fabrics, and shows you have been organizing over the years.

“I commend the way you have extended this gesture to London for eight years consistently which is a boost to our nation’s tourism,” he said.

The Ooni added that it was in recognition of Ademiluyi’s passion toward the promotion of African fashions that he decided to inaugurate the Ojaja Fashion Training Institute, under the House of Oduduwa Foundation.

NAN reports that the fashion school was meant to empower the youth and the physically challenged through fashion.

The Ooni, who also doubles as the grand patron of the AFWN said that he in conjunction with the organisers was planning to take the fashion show to Brazil in 2019.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of the House of Oduduwa Foundation, Mr Jide Fadairo, commended the Ooni, for establishing the skills’ acquisition institute meant to empower the youth.

“Fashion is the totality of man and can boost the nation’s economy when given a boost. This is the reason why the Ooni inaugurated the fashion school,” he said.

Similarly, Princess Ademiluyi, appreciated the support of the Ooni to the sustenance of AFWNL and living to its mandate.

She said that her mission was to ensure that Nigerian fashions remain in the forefront of creativity.

“Our long term growth, since 2011, is grounded in developing initiatives to ensure that Nigeria remains in the forefront of creativity, fashions, styles and innovation,” she said.

Also speaking, Oba Francis Alao of Orile–Igbon in Oyo State and chairman of the show, commended women for being at the forefront of creativity and the boosting of the fashion industry in the country.

Alao, while presenting awards to some of the outstanding contributors to the industry, said that women were important tools to the development of any society and should be encouraged.

Sen. Ita Giwa, Princess Abba Folawiyo, (first president of FADAN), Mrs Bisi Fayemi and Mr Dele Momodu were among the award recipients.

Also, some of the 54 designers from Nigeria and other countries that showcased their brands include: Aka Ariol (Fela inspired), Jazz Effect Designs from Port-Harcourt, Models Couture, Kunle Afolayan, and Del Africa Fashion House from Plateau.

Also, there were unique designs from Queen Moreno collection, Claire Albert from Zimbabwe, Adriana Rolando (Congo) and Erenti from UK.

NAN reports that one of the high points of the event were the catwalk-shows displayed by kid models, European male and female in African designs.

NAN also reports that the Nigerian version of the show marked five years of its existence with this edition while its marked the eighth year of its London edition in August.