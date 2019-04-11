<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, has urged religious leaders to support the ongoing effort to tackle the spate of kidnappings and other social vices in the country.

Olori Ogunwusi, who is the founder of En-Heralds Ministry, gave the admoni- tion at the palace of Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu, on Wednesday during the commencement of a three-day revival in the town

The programme was organized in conjunction with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Prophetess Ogunwusi charged religious leaders in the country to work hard to reduce the scourge of kidnappings, killings and other crimes in the country.

She said faith remains one of the potent weapons to fight crime in society, saying that religious leaders must join the fray to make Nigeria a peaceful nation.

Ogunwusi added that increasing crime in the country inspite of the prolife ration of churches didn’t connote that all the church leaders were deceptive and ungodly.

The evangelist added that the body of Christ had been working with governments to rid the country of crime.

“There are so many peo- ple who are using the name of Christ to do evil. But the body of Christ must work harder, we have a lot of work to do in view of the way people are being killed, kidnapped and maimed.