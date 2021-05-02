The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has concluded plans to explore Lagos creative communities on Google Arts & Culture in five different ways.

The project tagged; ‘Eko for Show’, is in partnership with Google Arts & Culture towards celebrating Lagos and its creative communities.

The Director-General of NTDC, Mr Folorunsho Coker, who made the revelation in an interaction with the media, said that Lagos is one of Africa’s fastest-growing cities and that its creative scene is taking the world by storm.

Coker noted that with over 25 million people, the city’s creative scene is fueled by a young generation of talented individuals and communities spanning music, art, photography, fashion, theatre, literature and food.

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, he said is committed to fueling Nigeria’s economy by supporting creativity, youth and entrepreneurs.

“Since 2020, we have collaborated with Google Arts & Culture on a program to shine light on Nigeria’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, spectacular nature, bustling cities and our welcoming spirit.

“Our partnership plays a crucial part in achieving our mission of accelerating growth of domestic tourism and fostering economic development in Nigeria.

“It is with great pleasure to announce today Eko for Show, an expansion of our partnership with Google Arts & Culture and commitment to Nigeria’s youth and emerging talent.

“The project focuses on creativity stemming from the city of Lagos and expands through our people worldwide.

Eko for Show is a collaboration between seven cultural institutions offering everyone a glimpse into what makes Lagos an epic centre for creativity.

“Join me in celebrating Lagos by exploring more than 8000 photographs, 80 online stories, 3 Street View experiences, 175 videos and virtually meet the city’s music makers, visual artists, trendsetters, foodies and storytellers’, Coker said.

According to Coker, the number one of the five ways to start the online journey is: “Meet the music makers.”





He said that this will begin from Afrobeats to Alte sounds, learn more about the Lagos music scene with the annual ‘Homecoming Festival” and watch interviews with over 15 trailblazing artists including Odunsi, Teezee, and Phlow.

“Be inspired by Afrobeats artistes; Teni, Kizz Daniel and Reekado Banks who share their creative journey with Bolanle Austen-Peters of Terra Kulture,” he said.

The second, he said, is “Meet the visual artists.”

This, he revealed, involves step inside the must-visit cultural institutions; Rele Arts Foundation, the African Artists Foundation and Terra Kulture with street view.

“Explore the city through nine roadside sculptures or study the details of Joseph Eze and Adeolu Oluwajoba’s artworks with the art camera.

“Meet five contemporary artists, and get to know more about what makes the art scene so exciting with Nike Davies-Okundaye, Victor Ehikhamenor, Azu Nwagbogu, Nengi Omuku and Adenrele Sonariwo,” Coker said.

Under the third way, tagged; “Meet the trendsetters”, there would be a celebration of ten years of Lagos Fashion Week with founder, Omoyemi Akerele, and learning more about the future of african fashion.

“Get style inspiration from the streets of Lagos, and meet the image makers gaining international recognition including Stephen Tayo, Tom Saater, Yagazie Emezi and Daniel Obasi. Start rolling with the city’s skateboarders and meet the talented female football players who are using sport to drive positive change”, he said.

The fourth is “Meet the storytellers.”

He said that with this, telling african stories has never been more important than now and that the city of Lagos offers some extraordinary ones.

“Learn more about Nigerian culture through five spectacular musicals at Terra Kulture or read ten female writers personal reflections on the city of Lagos, including Lọlá Shónẹ́yìn, Ọpẹ́ Adédèjì and Sarah Ládípọ̀ Manyika,” he said.

“Meet the foodies” is the fifth.

Under this, he said: “Get to know Davido’s favourite Nigerian dishes or learn how to make a delicious tiger nut drink with Tundun Tejuoso of the Jazzhole.

“From fresh fish to 11 tempting snacks, experience the 24-hour hustle and bustle of Lagos’s most famous markets.”