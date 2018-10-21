Richard Mofe Damijo and Dakore Akande were named best actor and best actress respectively at the 2018 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

The 14 edition of the annual awards ceremony held on Saturday at the Intare Conference Centre, Kigali, Rwanda.

Mofe-Damijo won the top award for his role in ‘Crossroads’, a crime drama written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Seyi Siwoku of Jungle Filmworks.

Babalola received the award on behalf of the Nollywood star who was absent at the ceremony.

Akande, also notably absent, received the best actress plaque for her role in Jade Osiberu’s ‘Isoken’.

Other Nollywood stars who won top awards include Gideon Okeke, taking home best actor in a supporting role for ‘Crossroads’.

Joke Silva, a veteran in the industry, won best actress in a supporting role for ‘Potato Potahto’ while Frank Rajah Arase won best director for the critically-acclaimed ‘In My Country’

Arase delivered a lengthy speech when called upon to receive his AMAA trophy.

South African film, ‘Five Fingers For Marseilles’, won plaques in five categories to emerge the biggest winner of the night.

The Michael Matthews-directed flick also won best first feature film by a director and overall best picture.

The 2019 edition of AMAA is expected to be held in Nigeria.