Nigerian filmmaker Francesca Tilley-Gyado has been selected for the prestigious Short Film Competition at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival scheduled to be held from 14 to 25 May 2019.

Francesca Tilley-Gyado’s selection is of great national importance to Nigeria, and shows the successful emergence of Nigeria on the world stage especially for young black storytellers, artists and entrepreneurs.

The film follows the story of a revolutionary, Nikhil Alvarez, and his daughter, Salome, who take the audience on a painful moment as they relive haunting memories during the times of the ”Dirty War’ (The Process of National Reorganization) of Argentina’s military dictatorship.

Telling the tale from the Nigerian-born’s years in South America, her film explores reconciliation forgiveness, wars, relationship and time.

‘The Years The Locust Ate’ will be screened on May 23 at 1 pm at Palais H at the Festival.