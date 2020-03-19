<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The continued spread of coronavirus is telling on several sectors across the world and the entertainment industry is not left out.

Following fresh cases of the virus that have been recorded in Nigeria, popular comedian I Go Dye has been forced to bring his forthcoming 25th-year anniversary show to a halt.

Igodye recently announced that the show which was initially scheduled to hold in a few weeks has been postponed until later.





“I can’t be celebrating now, as cases of coronavirus disease continue to be identified in countries around the world, the effort to stem its spread has kept some 290 million students home from school,” his statement read in part.

Speaking further, the entertainer noted that this should be a time when people should learn to show love for one another.

He said: “The life of our neighbors means a lot, we should accept this moment as a divine opportunity to show love to one another.” On a final note, Igodye pleaded with countries that have found vaccines and those working to find a lasting cure, to share their discoveries with the rest of the world.