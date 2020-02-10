<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





No fewer than 100 youths are participating in two-day training and empowerment programme in art and film production which began in Ibadan on Monday.

Newsmen report that the programme by was organised by Nigeria Film Corporation and facilitated by Sen. Kola Balogun, representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Speaking at opening ceremony, Sen. Balogun said that the training became necessary due to the high rate of unemployment among Nigerian youths.

According to him, the programme will train the youths to acquire some skills in the art of film making

“I’m excited about this programme because when I think about the rate of unemployment among our youths, I get worried.

“I realise that one of the ways to tackle this is to train and empower our youths so as to be independent and also become employers of labour.

“We have been talking as a nation to expand our channels of income aside oil and gas. We can look at agriculture and development of solid minerals,” he said.

He identified music and film making as one industry capable of growing the Nigerian economy.





“This program is coming up now because I have seen and realised that the film industry is making great impacts.

“Nigerians in the diaspora are watching our movies and are proud of their roots,” he said.

Sen. Balogun urged the participants to take the training serious so as to contribute their own quota to the development of film making in Nigeria.

“This training won’t just end here, some outstanding participants will get into the National Film Institute. Those who show diligence, commitment and talent to excel, plans have been made for them.

“Our youths are highly talented and educated and this must be utilized,” he said.

Sen. Balogun added that the 9th Assembly had done something remarkable by ensuring that the 2020 Budget was passed in December 2019.

“This development will ensure that all that’s needed are included in the budget and are done in due time.

“Anytime from now work will commence. Provisions were made for boreholes, schools and hospitals to mention a few,” he said.

Newsmen report that the participants were trained in skills such as scripting, directing for the screen, acting for the screen, cinematography and still photography.