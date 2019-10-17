<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two women, Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo have emerged the joint winners of the 2019 Booker Prize.

The joint win is a break from the standard of the prize-giving organisation, who has been known to award the prize to only one person per year.

The winners of this year’s Booker Prize were announced on Monday in London.

Atwood won for “The Testaments,” her longed-for sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Evaristo won for “Girl, Woman, Other.”

The Booker Prize has been shared only twice before, but that was before the early 1990s when the rules were changed to explicitly forbid sharing the prize, reports Washington Post.

Chair of this year’s judges, Peter Florence announced to a surprised audience, “We found that there were two novels that we desperately wanted to win this year’s prize.”