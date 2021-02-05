



MTV Base has postponed the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) Kampala 2021 Music Awards.

This, according to the organizers, is due to the concerns they have about the current health and safety challenges both on the continent and globally that significantly jeopardizes the ability of the campaign to continue to achieve its objectives.

“The MAMA Kampala 2021 is committed to reinforcing and inspiring the voices of the youth. The MAMA continues to celebrate and recognise African music, talent, and culture and youth empowerment across the continent ensuring that we inspire cross border collaboration towards driving a positive and informed positioning for Africa.





“Our purpose of developing and driving the music and entertainment industry across the continent to stimulate the economy through innovation and creativity while showcasing talent and taking African artists to the world remains a primary focus,” a statement issued Monde Twala, SVP and GM, ViacomCBS Networks Africa, said on Friday February 5.

The statement added “We look forward to continuing this journey with you.”