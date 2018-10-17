



A stamp collector, Dr Raphael James, on Wednesday advised Nigerian youths to engage in stamp collection as a way of securing their future.

James gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that rather than indulge in frivolities and fruitless ventures, the youths should go into stamp collection which later in life would be a lucrative investment for them.

According to him, stamp collection hobby is the easiest way to get rich.

“If a person collects N20 worth of stamp, 30 years later such stamp could be sold for N20 million to N200 million depending on the stamp and its value at that point in time.

“A movie I watched in my Primary 4 spurred my interest in stamp collection, so I have been into collection since then. I have stamps dating back to the 70s, 60s and even 1950s.

“They are mostly issued when there are historical events like the Nigerian independence, the first and only official state wedding of General Yakubu Gowon, just to mention a few.

“Stamps can be collected based on different topics of interest like ball, animals, flags of nations, heads of state, Queen’s head and all.

“A picture of Queen Elizabeth’s head is the most expensive in the world, any stamp that has such a picture in the next five years is far more valuable,’’ he said.

According to him, stamp collection also helps keep memories alive because stamps travel wide.

“It is something everyone should get involved in because aside the fact that it enriches over a long period of time, it also educates, cutting across information from all part of the world,’’ he said.

James also advised the youths to develop positive mindsets and shun negative vices like internet fraud, rituals or being used to manipulate elections.