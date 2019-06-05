<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr. Lancelot lmasuen, a movie icon, has admonished youths in Edo State and Nigeria to harness their talents and gifts for their upliftment and development of the nation.

lmasuen also called on young artists, who have skills and wisdom to work and build on their talents so that they can harness their potentials anywhere they find themselves in life.

The movie icon made the call at the Grand Finale of Talent Central Show, entitled: “The Rising of Stars, Season One”, organized by Prof. Sam Guobadia, Vice Chancellor, Benson Idahosa University (BlU), Benin City,

Imasuen advised the young artists to be focused and make sure they utilize all gifts and skills required on stage performance when acting so as to excel in music, dancing, singing, dramatising and thrilling during actions.

Osemwengie Ero, Edo State Commissioner For Arts, Culture and the Diaspora, commended the vision bearer, Prof. Guobadia, for his concept and also thanked the brain behind the event and those that graced the talent event.

Ero, however, promised to support the show, just as he admonished the partakers and the active artists to make use of their talents and gifts.

Prof. Guobadia, Chief executive officer, Penthouse Africa, and initiator of the pet-project in his speech, said the talent show serves as noble idea that will be spread to other countries in Africa, adding that his aim was to empower youths to make them independent in life.

According to him, talent show is coined to create social support, advanced youths resourcefulness, civil responsibility, promote peace, acknowledge leadership qualities, promote artistic works, and curb youths restiveness in Africa.