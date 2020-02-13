<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State government on Wednesday took possession of the four arts theatres built in different locations across the state to provide a befitting place for young and upcoming artistes and performers to nurture their talents as well as compete favorably with their global counterparts.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat AkinbiIe-Yusuf, who disclosed this during the hand-over ceremony of the four Lagos Theatres by the project contractor, Terra Kulture Studio Limited at Alausa, Ikeja, said: “These theatres now provide a place for grooming our young talents and upcoming artistes.

“By giving these younger ones a place to display and showcase their talents, we are indirectly contributing to the growth of their careers and areas of interest.”

She explained that the choice of Terra Kulture Studio Limited for the construction works was as a result of the impeccable track records of the company among other household names in the art and culture industry.

Son the importance of the theatres, the commissioner, said: “It is our belief that the huge investments in the tourism sector by this present administration, including these new theatres, would further reinvigorate the good old days of theatre performances and rendition of indigenous music that would increase the interest of the international communities in Lagos State.”

She promised that the state government would continually explore the tourism potentials of the state and enhance its economic gains for the benefits of its entire residents.

“Entertainment and tourism is receiving due attention by the state government considering its exponential tendencies of producing a spiral effect on all other sectors of the economy,” she said.





She stated that the event further reaffirmed the resolve of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure that no ongoing projects in the nooks and cranny of the state is left unattended to including those initiated by his predecessors in office.

AkinbiIe-Yusuf, however, solicited the cooperation of the public, the end-users of these facilities to put them into good use and ensure that they serve the purpose which they have been built.

The commissioner stressed that the theatres had been built to suit the indigenous use of residents of the state and also meet international standard.

Also, the Commissioner for Finance, Rabiu Olowo, stated that the new theatres would contribute significantly to the revenue or the state.

He affirmed that the project was executed to specifications of the state government, stressing that the four theatres had been inspected and certified fit for public use.

Managing Director of the Terra Kulture Studio Limited, Bolanle Austen-Peters, thanked the state government for its commitment towards making the project realisable and delivered on time.

She expressed the hope that the construction of the four theatres in different locations across the state would help decentralise tourism focus from the Lagos Island to other parts of the state.

While thanking the state government for engaging the company to handle the construction of the theatres and for the confidence reposed in the organisation, Austen-Peters used the occasion to restate the readiness of the Terra Kulture Studio Limited to continue to offer creative and professional assistance to the state government or in any other capacity as may be required.