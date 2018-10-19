The Author of Africa Rise and Shine, Mr. Jim Ovia speaking at the Africa Rise and Shine book launch in New York
The Founder/Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia, recently launched his book, Africa Rise and Shine in New York.

This prestigious event happened on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and had foreign dignitaries and private sector captains of industry in attendance.

Earlier, Africa Rise and Shine was unveiled in Lagos at Eko Hotel and Suites on September 17, 2018. The event had Nigeria’s Vice President, His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON (SAN), other government functionaries, traditional rulers and private sector stakeholders present.

Africa Rise and Shine is available for pre-order online at Amazon and in-store at Laterna Books and Roving Heights.

The Founder-Chairman of Zenith Bank and Author of Africa Rise and Shine, Mr. Jim Ovia
L-R: The GMD/CEO of Access Bank, Mr. Herbert Wigwe; The Publisher of Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex Ibru and Chairman of Coronation Capital, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede during a meet-and-greet with the Author of Africa Rise and Shine, Mr. Jim Ovia at the Book Launch in New York
The Author of Africa Rise and Shine, Mr. Jim Ovia speaking at the Africa Rise and Shine book launch in New York
The Author of Africa Rise and Shine, Mr. Jim Ovia with moderator, Zeinab Badawi on the podium at the Africa Rise and Shine book launch in New York
