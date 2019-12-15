<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jamaican psychology student Toni-Ann Singh was crowned Miss World 2019 Saturday at a ceremony in London, with Miss France and Miss India as runners-up in the beauty pageant.

“To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica, and all the girls around the world, please believe in yourself,” Singh, 23, tweeted.

“Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine, but yours. You have a purpose,” she wrote.

Singh was crowned by last year’s winner, Mexican Vanessa Ponce de Leon.

Singh is the fourth Jamaican to win the title. France’s Ophely Mezino and India’s Suman Rao were the runners-up in this year’s edition.