Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has thrown his weight behind the wave making comedy show, Laffmattaz Live in Akure.

Packaged by ace comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st, the show, which is already sweeping the length and breath of the south west, is now making its next stop in Akure, the capital city of Ondo State on Tuesday June 12, 2018.

Top on the list of entertainers billed to deliver stellar performances at the event slated for The Dome in the city are Omobaba, Koffi, Woli Agba, Kenny Blaq, Peteru, Woli Arole the prophet, Dr. Smile, Baba Alariya, Sweet Steve, Hondastevo, and MC Ajele.

Music stars billed to thrill guests at the show include Reminisce, Small Doctor, Slimcase Oshosondi, CDQ, Dorman, Faze, Sound Sultan, and Lord of Ajasa among others.

Adeyinka says this Laffmattaz Oma Sha prapra edition is powered by Maltina and supported by First Bank, FIRS and EIE Nigeria.