



Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, has expressed his disapproval over the inability of governments across all levels in the country to assist socio-cultural organisations in the country in promoting the country’s culture.

Speaking in Lagos during a press conference, which held on Monday as part of the programmes marking the 2018 annual Olokun Festival, he said that the government at all levels deem it fit to sponsor showbiz and concerts, “but forgot about events dealing with our culture.

“Nigeria is not a country that encourages socio-cultural organisations. For over three years now, the support of sponsors has gone down drastically. Anybody that studies our antecedents will realise that our group is a determined one, and whenever we organise events, we are able to generate the funds.

“Had it been we depended on the government, we would have been disappointed. We are so determined that we do not put our events or our future in the hands of any organisation or government. They all sponsor showbiz and concerts, but they forget about dealings with our culture,” he said.

Also speaking, a university lecturer, Professor Kola Raheem, called on the Lagos State Government to render their support.