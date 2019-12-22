<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Africa Magic, the leading provider of entertainment for Africa by Africans and organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, has announced the return of Femi Odugbemi to the position of Head Judge for the 7th edition of the awards.

This will be Odugbemi’s fourth outing as Head Judge of the AMVCAs, Africa’s biggest celebration of film and TV talent.

An internationally respected writer, filmmaker and academic, Femi Odugbemi boasts 30 years’ experience in the film and TV industry and continues to serve in various bodies as: a voting Member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS); Member of the Governing Board of CORA (Committee for Relevant Art); a Fellow of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP); a Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and as Provost of the Orange Academy.

Femi Odugbemi has on three previous occasions served as Head Judge of the AMVCA (2012-2014). He also is a three-time Head Judge of the Uganda Film Festival (2014-2016), was a Juror for the 2016 British Council “Shakespeare Lives” project, the Emmy Awards in New York and the Academy Awards in 2018. Femi Odugbemi was also one of the jurors of the 2019 Johannesburg Film Festival in South Africa.