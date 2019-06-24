<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Film Institute, Jos has organised a professional training on digital cinematography and non-linear editing for 240 film practitioners.

The training held in Jos between June 17 and June 23, with the exercise focusing on updating the skills of the practitioners to meet modern standards.

“The film shooting industry keeps changing everyday. A lot of techniques, innovations and devices come up everyday. We want to improve service delivery, so we must keep practitioners abreast of modern trends,” Mr Sanusi Sambo, Acting Managing Director, Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), told NAN.

Sambo said that the annual “shoot series” training introduced in 2005, was aimed at addressing skills gap in the film industry.

“We also use the training to develop appropriate strategies to address them,” he added.

He said that participants of the training tagged ‘SHOOT 2019’, were drawn from 18 organisations comprising of research institutions, media organisations, tertiary institutions, security agencies and Association of Movies Producers.