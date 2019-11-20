<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has announced the postponement of the 2019 Abuja Carnival tagged “Culture for Peace”.

The event had been scheduled for November 23 to November 25.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by Joseph Mutah, the Chief Press Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Culture.

“The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has announced the postponement of the 2019 Abuja Carnival.

“The Ministry apologized to all invited guests for any inconvenience the postponement might have caused.

“A new date will be announced for the Carnival in due course,” the statement signed by Mr Joseph Mutah”, it read.