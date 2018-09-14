Ezinne Akudo, 2013 Miss Nigeria, has been appointed as the pageant’s new creative director.

According to the Miss Nigeria Organisation, Akudo’s appointment is targeted at bolstering the essence of the brand and projecting pageant queens as positive role models for young women in Nigeria.

Fidelis Anosike, chairman of Folio Media Group, owners of Miss Nigeria Organisation, said Akudo is the “most suitable” person to serve as creative director.

“Having considered several outstanding candidates for this position, we found Miss Akudo most suited to provide creative leadership and direction for the organization,” he said in a statement made available to TheCable Lifestyle.

“Given her excellent track record as the 38th Miss Nigeria and her subsequent academic and professional accomplishments, we are confident that she will excel in this new role and are prepared to give her all the support she needs.”

Reacting to her appointment, Akudo expressed appreciation and excitement over the recognition.

She said: “I am honored by the confidence placed in me by the Miss Nigeria organization, particularly at such a critical juncture in the organization’s history.

“I am earnestly committed to honoring this trust by restoring and projecting the primary essence of the Miss Nigeria pageant.

“Indeed, the new Miss Nigeria will promote women who are not only beautiful, but strong, intellectually sound and steadfast in promoting positive values.”

During her tenure as Miss Nigeria, Akudo established the Eight Foundation, a non-governmental, non-profit organisation focused on providing psycho-social counselling and legal aid for survivors of sexual violence.

Miss Nigeria, which began in 1957, is the country’s oldest pageant.