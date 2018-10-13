



In the lead up to the 2018 ANA convention holding from 25th-27th October in Lagos, the panel of judges of the 2018 ANA literary prizes, led by Professor Fashina, has released names of shortlisted writers for different categories.

ANA PROSE FICTION PRIZE

The Beginning of Everything Colourful- Onyeka Nwelue

Hang No Clothes Here- Bolaji Olatunde,

The Longest Trial- Uchenna Eze,

Absolution- Oreva Ode-Irri,

The Return of Half-Something- Chukwudi Eze

ANA DRAMA PRIZE

Teeth Set on Edge – Akin Bello

Mr. Brother – Achalugo Ezekobe

Guerilla Post – Obari Gomba

Saint Ojedi – Amechi Chiedu Obumse

ANA POETRY PRIZE

The Poet of Dust – Umar Abubakar Sidi

The Lagos Cuban Jazz Club – Onyeka Nwelue

Bombblast or Breakfast – J. O. J. Nwachukwu-Agbada

Blood Drops – Patrick Oguejiofor

ANA/ABUBAKAR GIMBA PRIZE FOR SHORT STORIES

Justice Club – Sasi Miet Jajja

Things That Start Small But Sweet – Bibi Ukonu

Vacancy for the Post of a Bride – Emmanuel Asika

The ANA PRIZE FOR CHILDREN’S LITERATURE

Nwauwa: the Girl with Big Dreams – Paschal Okeke & Vera O. Chuks-Iwuchukwu

Primrose and the Kidnappers – Jide Ogunlana

Once Upon a Village – Su’eddie Vershima Agema

ANA/NECO TEEN AUTHOR PROSE PRIZE

If You Looked Inside a Girl – Chibundum Kosisochukwu Ndukwe

Tomorrow Brings Beautiful Things: Stories – Ernest Ogunyemi

ANA/MARIA AJIMA PRIZE FOR LITERARY CRITICISM

“Nativisation as Style and Identity Marker in Barclays Ayakoroma’s Dance on His Grave” – Ebi Yeibo

Other members of the Panel of Judges include Prof. Effiong Johnson, Ismaila Bala Garba, Dr Owojecho Omoha, and Prof. G.M.T. Emezue

Winners of the various prizes will be announced at the awards dinner of the 37th Anniversary International Convention of the Association on Saturday the October, 27, 2018 in Ikeja, Lagos.

Highlights of the convention include Festival of Life at Presken Hotel, Off Awolowo Road, Opposite Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, on Thursday, October 25, at 8 pm. The Opening Ceremony and Convention Keynote Address will hold the next day, Friday, October 26, at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, 9 am.

The keynote speaker, Prof Karen King-Aribisala, will speak on “Literature: Megacities, Mega-narrative”. Saturday will begin with breakfast at Oniru at 7.30 am, to be followed by Annual AGM at Presken Hotel, Ikeja by midday, and departure on Sunday October 28.