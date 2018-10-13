In the lead up to the 2018 ANA convention holding from 25th-27th October in Lagos, the panel of judges of the 2018 ANA literary prizes, led by Professor Fashina, has released names of shortlisted writers for different categories.
ANA PROSE FICTION PRIZE
The Beginning of Everything Colourful- Onyeka Nwelue
Hang No Clothes Here- Bolaji Olatunde,
The Longest Trial- Uchenna Eze,
Absolution- Oreva Ode-Irri,
The Return of Half-Something- Chukwudi Eze
ANA DRAMA PRIZE
Teeth Set on Edge – Akin Bello
Mr. Brother – Achalugo Ezekobe
Guerilla Post – Obari Gomba
Saint Ojedi – Amechi Chiedu Obumse
ANA POETRY PRIZE
The Poet of Dust – Umar Abubakar Sidi
The Lagos Cuban Jazz Club – Onyeka Nwelue
Bombblast or Breakfast – J. O. J. Nwachukwu-Agbada
Blood Drops – Patrick Oguejiofor
ANA/ABUBAKAR GIMBA PRIZE FOR SHORT STORIES
Justice Club – Sasi Miet Jajja
Things That Start Small But Sweet – Bibi Ukonu
Vacancy for the Post of a Bride – Emmanuel Asika
The ANA PRIZE FOR CHILDREN’S LITERATURE
Nwauwa: the Girl with Big Dreams – Paschal Okeke & Vera O. Chuks-Iwuchukwu
Primrose and the Kidnappers – Jide Ogunlana
Once Upon a Village – Su’eddie Vershima Agema
ANA/NECO TEEN AUTHOR PROSE PRIZE
If You Looked Inside a Girl – Chibundum Kosisochukwu Ndukwe
Tomorrow Brings Beautiful Things: Stories – Ernest Ogunyemi
ANA/MARIA AJIMA PRIZE FOR LITERARY CRITICISM
“Nativisation as Style and Identity Marker in Barclays Ayakoroma’s Dance on His Grave” – Ebi Yeibo
Other members of the Panel of Judges include Prof. Effiong Johnson, Ismaila Bala Garba, Dr Owojecho Omoha, and Prof. G.M.T. Emezue
Winners of the various prizes will be announced at the awards dinner of the 37th Anniversary International Convention of the Association on Saturday the October, 27, 2018 in Ikeja, Lagos.
Highlights of the convention include Festival of Life at Presken Hotel, Off Awolowo Road, Opposite Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, on Thursday, October 25, at 8 pm. The Opening Ceremony and Convention Keynote Address will hold the next day, Friday, October 26, at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, 9 am.
The keynote speaker, Prof Karen King-Aribisala, will speak on “Literature: Megacities, Mega-narrative”. Saturday will begin with breakfast at Oniru at 7.30 am, to be followed by Annual AGM at Presken Hotel, Ikeja by midday, and departure on Sunday October 28.