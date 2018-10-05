Davido and Tiwa Savage have been nominated for the Best African Act in the 2018 MTV EMA awards.

Other artistes on the list include Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DRC), Nyashinnski (Kenya) and Shekinah (South Africa).

The show will be broadcast on the 4th of November.

Camila Cabello gets the highest nods including Best Song, Best Video and Best Artist

See the list below:

Best African Act

Davido- Nigeria
Tiwa Savage- Nigeria
Distruction Boyz- South Africa
Fally Ipupa- DRC
Nyashinski- Kenya
Shekinah- South Africa

Best Artist

Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone

Best Video

Ariana Grande- No tears left to cry
Camila Cabello- Havana ft. Young Thug
Childish Gambino- This Is America
Lil Dicky- Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown
The Carters- APES**T

Best Song

Ariana Grande- No tears left to cry
Bebe Rexha- Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line
Camila Cabello- Havana ft. Young Thug
Drake – God’s Plan
Post Malone- Rockstar ft. 21 Savage

Best Pop

Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes

Best New Artist

Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez

Best Look

Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Best Hip Hop

Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott

Best Live

Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters

Best Rock

5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2

Best Alternative

Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Twenty-one pilots

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

Biggest Fans

BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

Best World Stage

Clean Bandit- MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
Charli XCX- MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
David Guetta- Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
Jason Derulo- Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Post Malone- Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Migos- Wireless Festival, UK 2018
J Cole- Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Nick Jonas- MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
Alessia Cara- MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

Best Push

PRETTYMUCH- October 2017
Why Don’t We- November 2017
Grace VanderWaal- December 2017
Bishop Briggs- January 2018
Superorganism- February 2018
Jessie Reyez- March 2018
Hayley Kiyoko- April 2018
Lil Xan- May 2018
Sigrid- June 2018
Chloe x Halle- July 2018
Bazzi- August 2018
Jorja Smith- September 2018

Best US Act

Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR