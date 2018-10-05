Davido and Tiwa Savage have been nominated for the Best African Act in the 2018 MTV EMA awards.
Other artistes on the list include Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DRC), Nyashinnski (Kenya) and Shekinah (South Africa).
The show will be broadcast on the 4th of November.
Camila Cabello gets the highest nods including Best Song, Best Video and Best Artist
See the list below:
Best African Act
Davido- Nigeria
Tiwa Savage- Nigeria
Distruction Boyz- South Africa
Fally Ipupa- DRC
Nyashinski- Kenya
Shekinah- South Africa
Best Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone
Best Video
Ariana Grande- No tears left to cry
Camila Cabello- Havana ft. Young Thug
Childish Gambino- This Is America
Lil Dicky- Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown
The Carters- APES**T
Best Song
Ariana Grande- No tears left to cry
Bebe Rexha- Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line
Camila Cabello- Havana ft. Young Thug
Drake – God’s Plan
Post Malone- Rockstar ft. 21 Savage
Best Pop
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes
Best New Artist
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
Best Look
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Best Hip Hop
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Best Live
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters
Best Rock
5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2
Best Alternative
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Twenty-one pilots
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Biggest Fans
BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best World Stage
Clean Bandit- MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
Charli XCX- MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
David Guetta- Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
Jason Derulo- Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Post Malone- Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Migos- Wireless Festival, UK 2018
J Cole- Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Nick Jonas- MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
Alessia Cara- MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
Best Push
PRETTYMUCH- October 2017
Why Don’t We- November 2017
Grace VanderWaal- December 2017
Bishop Briggs- January 2018
Superorganism- February 2018
Jessie Reyez- March 2018
Hayley Kiyoko- April 2018
Lil Xan- May 2018
Sigrid- June 2018
Chloe x Halle- July 2018
Bazzi- August 2018
Jorja Smith- September 2018
Best US Act
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone