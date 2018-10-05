



Davido and Tiwa Savage have been nominated for the Best African Act in the 2018 MTV EMA awards.

Other artistes on the list include Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DRC), Nyashinnski (Kenya) and Shekinah (South Africa).

The show will be broadcast on the 4th of November.

Camila Cabello gets the highest nods including Best Song, Best Video and Best Artist

See the list below:

Best African Act

Davido- Nigeria

Tiwa Savage- Nigeria

Distruction Boyz- South Africa

Fally Ipupa- DRC

Nyashinski- Kenya

Shekinah- South Africa

Best Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Drake

Dua Lipa

Post Malone

Best Video

Ariana Grande- No tears left to cry

Camila Cabello- Havana ft. Young Thug

Childish Gambino- This Is America

Lil Dicky- Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown

The Carters- APES**T

Best Song

Ariana Grande- No tears left to cry

Bebe Rexha- Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line

Camila Cabello- Havana ft. Young Thug

Drake – God’s Plan

Post Malone- Rockstar ft. 21 Savage

Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Hailee Steinfeld

Shawn Mendes

Best New Artist

Anne-Marie

Bazzi

Cardi B

Hayley Kiyoko

Jessie Reyez

Best Look

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Best Hip Hop

Drake

Eminem

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best Live

Ed Sheeran

Muse

P!nk

Shawn Mendes

The Carters

Best Rock

5 Seconds Of Summer

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Muse

U2

Best Alternative

Fall Out Boy

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Twenty-one pilots

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Biggest Fans

BTS

Camila Cabello

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best World Stage

Clean Bandit- MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

Charli XCX- MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

David Guetta- Trafalgar Square, UK 2017

Jason Derulo- Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Post Malone- Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Migos- Wireless Festival, UK 2018

J Cole- Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Nick Jonas- MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

Alessia Cara- MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

Best Push

PRETTYMUCH- October 2017

Why Don’t We- November 2017

Grace VanderWaal- December 2017

Bishop Briggs- January 2018

Superorganism- February 2018

Jessie Reyez- March 2018

Hayley Kiyoko- April 2018

Lil Xan- May 2018

Sigrid- June 2018

Chloe x Halle- July 2018

Bazzi- August 2018

Jorja Smith- September 2018

Best US Act

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone