



David Adeleke, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and IK Osakioduwa have been nominated alongside global bigwigs in the entertainment industry for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

This is Davido’s second nomination to represent Africa in the ‘Favourite Global Music Star’ category that recognizes one artist from different continents.

Other celebrities nominated for the same category alongside Davido are North-American pop star Taylor Swift, David Guetta, Korean-pop diva, Blackpink; Paris-born record producer, David Guetta; Australian Troye Sivan; and Latin-American J Balvin.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington and IK Osakioduwa were nominated together in the ‘Favourite African Star’ category alongside Sauti Sol and Stonebwoy.

The award, which is scheduled to hold on March 23, will have DJ Khaled as its host.

Davido is already soliciting for votes from fans on social media.

“Feels good to be nominated alongside the greats. Make una no jonze oo, we fit win ooo! Vote for me as favourite global star at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019. Africa, let’s take this one,” he wrote on Instagram.

Davido, who is billed to perform at the upcoming Essence music festival scheduled to hold in New Orleans, US, is a multiple award-winning singer.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington is a Nollywood actress with awards and was the lead actress in the popular movie, ‘The Wedding Party’, alongside her husband, Bankole Wellington.

IK Osakioduwa is a popular radio and television personality. He is also an events host.