<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The curator, Kwara office of National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Mrs Bimpe Oladele, has called on the public to bring any artefact or report strange discoveries on sites to the Commission.

Oladele, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ilorin, said there was the need to report new objects or artefacts to the museum for exhibition purpose.

“Discoveries found on sites should not be hidden from the museum.

“People stop trading artefacts for money. The artefacts will be more useful in the museum than to the private individual who uses them to decorate a house.

“Contractors should not be desperate to sell objects or artefacts found on sites to the rich in the society.

“They should report such findings to a museum, any strange object discovered in the process of road construction, building construction or an accidental discovery.

“We can expand our museum by making objects available. They will serve as a tourist centre and attract people from different parts of the world,” she said.

According to the curator, the museum is very important for research and academic purposes, adding that it teaches people, more of their history.