A Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie, is the winner of the 2018 PEN Pinter Prize.

The award, which was established in 2009 and named after Nobel Laureate, Harold Pinter, is given to writers of outstanding literary merit from Britain, Republic of Ireland and the Commonwealth.

She will be presented with the award in October, where she will announce her co-winner for the International Writer of Courage award.

She will be required to pick from a shortlist of international cases supported by English PEN. The recipient will be an international writer who is active in defence of freedom of expression, often at great risk to their own safety and liberty.

Commenting on the award, Maureen Freely, chair of judges and trustees for English PEN, said: “In this age of the privatised, marketised self, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the exception who defies the rule.

“In her gorgeous fictions, but just as much in her TED talks and essays, she refuses to be deterred or detained by the categories of others.

“Sophisticated beyond measure in her understanding of gender, race, and global inequality, she guides us through the revolving doors of identity politics, liberating us all.”

Adichie, the 49-year-old author of Purple Hibiscus, said: “I admired Harold Pinter’s talent, his courage, his lucid dedication to telling his truth, and I am honoured to be given an award in his name.”

This is the 16th award to be worn by the writer.