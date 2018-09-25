Chimamanda Adichie, an award-winning Nigerian writer, has announced the return of her annual creative writing workshop.

The ‘Americanah’ author made the announcement on Monday at a press conference held in Lagos.

Formerly known as the Farafina Trust Creative Writing workshop, it will now be called the Purple Hibiscus Trust Writing Workshop.

The 11th edition of the workshop, Adichie said, will run from November 20 to 30.

“The workshop, which is currently in its 11th year, will continue to provide me the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the writing community in Nigeria,” Adichie said.

“It will also serve as a platform for writers to learn from one another and from established writers.”

The creative writing workshop will be done in partnership with Trace Nigeria.

Sam Onyemelukwe, managing director of Trace Nigeria, said: “We are very pleased to partner with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

“She is an inspiration to youth in Africa and around the world; and through her art, she not only entertains: but challenges stereotypes and kindles conversations that would often otherwise not be had.

“This corresponds with the Trace mission to engage and inspire urban and Afro-Caribbean youth through news, entertainment, arts, lifestyle and culture.”

The workshop has graduated over 200 participants, many of whom have become published writers and editors.

Adichie teaches the workshop alongside other established writers. Past co-teachers include poet laureate Jackie Kay, British-Malaysian writer Tash Aw, and American novelist Dave Eggers.

Applications will be via an email to [email protected]

The email subject should read ‘Workshop Application’ while the body of the email should contain the following; your name, address, a few sentences about yourself and a fiction or non-fiction writing sample between 200 and 1,000 words.

Applications for the workshop will be open from September 24 to October 15.