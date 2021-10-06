Cardi B, Lil Baby, Megan Stallion win big at BET Hip Hop award

Hip Hop stars Lil Baby, Cardi B and Meghan The Stallion were artists that won big at the BET Hip Hop awards ceremony.
Lil Baby won multiple awards, including Artist of the Year while Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took home three awards for their hit song “WAP.”
Other winners at the event are Yung Bleu who was named Best New Hip Hop Artist, and J. Cole who emerged Lyricist of the Year.
According to Billboard, the award ceremony was pre-recorded on Friday at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta but was aired last night.
The event also honoured Nelly with this year’s I Am Hip-Hop award in recognition of his 20 years of working in the industry. Additionally, Tyler, the Creator was awarded the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence award.
The ceremony also featured performances by Baby Keem, Young Thug, Lil Jon, Bia, Doechii, Gunna, Isaiah Rashad, Kal Banx, Latto, among others.
See the full list of winners below.
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
“Call Me If You Get Lost” – Tyler, the Creator
Song of the Year
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Lil Baby
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Yung Bleu
Best Collaboration
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Best Duo or Group
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Best Live Performer
Tyler, the Creator
Lyricist of the Year
J. Cole
Best International Flow
Little Simz (U.K.)
Video Director of the Year
Missy Elliott
DJ of the Year
DJ Scheme
Producer of the Year
Hit-Boy
Hustler of the Year
Saweetie
Best Hip-Hop Platform
Genius
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Jay-Z – “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)
Impact Track
Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z – “What It Feels Like”