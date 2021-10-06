Cardi B, Lil Baby, Megan Stallion win big at BET Hip Hop award

Hip Hop stars Lil Baby, Cardi B and Meghan The Stallion were artists that won big at the BET Hip Hop awards ceremony.

Lil Baby won multiple awards, including Artist of the Year while Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took home three awards for their hit song “WAP.”

Other winners at the event are Yung Bleu who was named Best New Hip Hop Artist, and J. Cole who emerged Lyricist of the Year.

According to Billboard, the award ceremony was pre-recorded on Friday at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta but was aired last night.

The event also honoured Nelly with this year’s I Am Hip-Hop award in recognition of his 20 years of working in the industry. Additionally, Tyler, the Creator was awarded the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence award.

The ceremony also featured performances by Baby Keem, Young Thug, Lil Jon, Bia, Doechii, Gunna, Isaiah Rashad, Kal Banx, Latto, among others.

See the full list of winners below.

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

“Call Me If You Get Lost” – Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Lil Baby

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Yung Bleu

Best Collaboration

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Best Duo or Group

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Best Live Performer

Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist of the Year

J. Cole

Best International Flow

Little Simz (U.K.)

Video Director of the Year

Missy Elliott

DJ of the Year

DJ Scheme

Producer of the Year

Hit-Boy

Hustler of the Year

Saweetie

Best Hip-Hop Platform

Genius

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Jay-Z – “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)

Impact Track

Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z – “What It Feels Like”