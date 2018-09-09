Bright Okpocha, professionally known as Basketmouth, was named Pan African comedian of the year at the 2018 Savanna Comics’ Choice Awards.

It is the second consecutive year that the Nigerian comedian will clinch the award.

Basketmouth received the award at an event which took place in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday.

Basketmouth, elated at his recognition, wrote on Instagram: “Thank you @comicschoice @savannacider for this….I truly appreciate you guys, and to all my peeps that voted for me. You guys rock. #SavannaCCA #Back2Back.”

The Savanna Comics’ Choice Awards is the annual gathering of top players in the South African stand-up comedy industry. Handing out plaques in only 12 categories, the award is highly prestigious.

Carvin Goldstone won the Savanna comic of the year award while David Kaul took the comedy giant award for his decades of service to the industry.

Siya Seya, a South African comedian and writer, won the 2018 native tongue award while Gino Fernandez won the best friend of comedy award.

Loyiso Gola took home the 2018 game changer award Pieter-Dirk Uys earned the lifetime achiever plaque.

The Savanna Comics’ Choice flying solo award went to Carvin Goldstone while Kagiso Lediga took home the pen award.

Tsitsi Chiumya was recognised as the best newcomer comedian of the year.