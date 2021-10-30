Badagry monarch: Olokun festival has potential in making Nigeria great

His Royal Majesty, Oba De-Wheno Aholu (OFR), The Aholu Menu Toyi, Akran of Badagry and Prof. Ayo Luqman Yusuff, Research Professor in the Institute of African and Diaspora Studies, University of Lagos, have said there was need to promote indigenous culture.

Aholu and Yusuff who lauded Iba Gani Adams for his role in promoting the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) said the festival was capable of making Nigeria great.

Yusuff, a guest speaker in his lecture at the Olokun Festival at Suntan Beach, Badagry, said Yoruba past glory can only be regained with events like the Olokun Festival.

He said the Yoruba culture, tradition and heritage should be transformed to cater to the spiritual, economic and political needs of the race

“With our strengths, Yoruba remains a factor in Nigeria, and there is nothing good that we cannot achieve with our culture and tradition. Therefore, I urge all and sundry to work towards sustaining those cultural heritage,” Yusuff stated.

Meanwhile, Adams, said the festival event was a reflection of the foundation’s determination to promote the cultural identities of the Yoruba race.

“It is interesting also that our organisation has really changed the face of the tourism sector. Over the years, Olokun Festival Foundation has sustained the tradition for a period of twenty years. We have remained the pacesetter in advancing the cause of the Yoruba culture, tradition and heritage.

“We have made an enduring impact across the southwest and beyond. The Yorubas, both home and abroad are beginning to understand why it is important for them to embrace our culture and identity.

“It is our duty and responsibility as culture ambassadors to project the ideals and values that have made the Yoruba race one of the best in the world. I have a strong belief that we have a lot to gain as we celebrate Olokun and several other festivals,” Adams stated.

He expatiated that Olokun was a deity likewise spirit that brings wealth to any society or state that celebrates it.

“It is also the harbinger of peace and tranquillity. Olokun deity has a strong foothold, cutting across religious borders.

“Both Muslims, Christians and even the traditionalists always respect the spiritual relevance of the Olokun and Olosa deities.

“A good example is that Lagos State has always benefitted from the huge blessing of Olokun,” he added.