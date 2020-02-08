The organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards on Thursday released the full list of nominees for the coming event.
The nominees were announced via a televised broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on Thursday night by Actress Linda Ejiofor and her husband Ibrahim Suleiman.
According to the organizers, this year’s award will be presented in 28 categories with seven categories open to public voting.
Below is a full list of the nominees:
Best Short Film or Online Video
Oga John – Bolanle Akintomide
Thorn – Bola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi
Prueba – Stanlee Ohikuhare
Tokunbo – Bio Arimoro
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series
Damijo (Rmd) – Seven Richard Mofe
Ramsey Nouah – Living In Bondage
Nkem Owoh – God Calling
Remilekun ‘Reminisce’ Safaru – King Of Boys
Pascal Tokodi – Disconnect
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series
Toni Tones – King Of Boys
Eucharia Anunobi – The Foreigner’s God
Tina Mba – The Set Up
Mary Lazarus – Size 12
Gloria Sarfo – The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later
Best Cinematographer
God Calling – Cardoso
Living In Bondage – John Demps
Ratnik – Niyi White, Gbenga Fifolabi and Abiola Ladipo
The Set Up – Mohammed Attah
Best Lighting Designer in a Movie or TV Series
God Calling – Cardoso
Ratnik – Abiola Ladipo
Elevator Baby – Eleaxu Texas
Plan B – Odhiambo Walter
Best Costume Designer Movie or TV Series
Living In Bondage Olohigbe Nwagwu
The Foreigner’s God Ifan Michael
Ratnik Dimeji Ajibola
King Of Boys Yolanda Okereke
Best Make-Up Category
God Calling – Lilian Omozele Paul
The Foreigner’s God – Jude Odoh
King Of Boys – Hakeem Effects
Coming From Insanity – Bio Arimoro
Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series)
Uzor Arukwe – Smash
Chibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley – Smash
Uzor Arukwe – Size 12
Ramsey Nouah – Merry Men 1
Etim Effiong – Plan B Daniel
Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)
Toyin Abraham – Bling Lagosians
Bimbo Ademoye – Looking For Baami
Funke Akindele – Moms At War
Toyin Abraham – Kasanova
Ebele Okaro – Smash
Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)
Swankey J.K.A – Living In Bondage
Timini Egbuson – Elevator Baby
Efa Iwara – Seven
Gabriel Afolayan – Coming From Insanity
Ramsey Nouah – Levi
Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)
Shola Shobowale – King Of Boys
Zainab Balogun – Sylvia
Zainab Balogun – God Calling
Toyin Abraham – Elevator Baby
Kate Henshaw – The Ghost And The House Of Truth
Best Writer in a Movie or TV Series
BB Sasore – God Calling
Tosin Igho – Seven
Vanessa Kanu – Sylvia
Biodun Stephen – Joba
Nicole Asinugo and CJ Obasi – Living In Bondage
Akay Mason and Yusuf Carew – Elevator Baby
Best Documentary
Hidden Euphoria – Aderogba Adedeji
Skin – Beverly Naya
Against All Odds: A Tale Of Resilience – Aderemi Davies
Ibadan: Yoruba Heritage – Tunde Oladimeji
Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Swahili
Raveet Sippy Chadh – Subira
Timoth Conrad Kachumka – Sema
Victor Gatonye – Dream Child
Joan Kabugu – Toy Car
Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Yoruba
Ronke Odusanya – Ajoji Godogbo –
Yewande Famakin – Alubarika
Oyebade Adebimpe – Adebimpe Omo Oba
Wumi Olabimtan – Intent
Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series
Tuntube – Muhammad T. Finisher
Mariya – Abubakar Bashir
Abarawa Rai – Muhammad Adam and Tundun Murtala
Sadauki – Hassan Giggs
Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Igbo
Isianyaocha – Brown Ene
Nekwa – Paul Igwe
Nne – Victor Iyke
Obiakpor – Evan Okechukwu
Best Movie Southern Africa
Kukuri – Philippe Talavera
Dalitso – Abraham Kabwe
Kwacha – Cassie Kabwikta
The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain – Imran Kaisi
Best Movie East Africa
Disconnect – Iman Mueke
Lost In Time – Edijoe Mwaniki
Plan B – Sarah Hassan
94 Terror – Mulinwa Richard
Best Movie West Africa
God Calling – Momo Spaine
Seven – Tosin Igho
Elevator Baby – Victoria Akujobi
Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas
Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola
Best Television Series Drama Or Comedy
Jenifa’s Diary – Funke Akindele
Truth – Anis Halloway
Life As It Is – Uche Odoh
Women – Uchenna Mbunabo
Best Picture Editor
God Calling – Holmes Awa
Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola
Living In Bondage – Antonio Rebeiro
Seven – Tosin Igho and Bryan Dike
Elevator Baby – Emiola Fagbenle
Best Art Director Movie/TV Series
Living In Bondage – Victor Afrigold, Ayanda Carter, Jim Franklin, Zimasa Ndamase
Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola, Iwaotan Olusola Roberts
God Calling – Omotola Alade
The Bling Lagosians – Bolanle Austen Peters
Best Sound Track Movie/TV Series
King Of Boys – Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold – Original Gangster
Living In Bondage – Larry Gaga & Flavour – Tene
God Calling – Ighwiyisi Jacobs – Stay With Me
The Gift – Mercy Aghedo – The Gift
Run -Timzil – Run
MultiChoice Talent Factory Award
Life of Bim – West Africa
Dreamchaser – West Africa
Ensulo – East Africa
Promises – East Africa
Savana Skies – Southern Africa
The Painting – Southern Africa
Best Director
Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas, Ramsey Nouah
God Calling – Bb Sasore
The Set-Up – Niyi Akinmolayan
King Of Boys – Kemi Adetiba
Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola
The Ghost And The House Of Truth – Akin Omotosho
Seven – Tosin Igho