The National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Lagos office, says its current reoganisation will give room for easy retrieval of information on the nation’s cultural artefacts.

Mrs Edith Ekunke, Curator of the Museum said the reoganisation was as a result of series of trainings from International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Properties ( ICCROM).

NAN reports that ICCROM is an intergovernmental organisation that deals with the promotion, conservation and preservation of all types of cultural heritage, composed of 135 member states from around the world.

”Artefacts are now well organised for visitors to see, access and staff retrieval but before, one would spend hours looking for an object.

“We will be ready to accept more innovations from ICCROM and other bodies henceforth to enable smooth operation and service delivery,‘’ Ekunke said on Wednesday in Lagos.

She said each organisation who had benefited from the ICCROM training were to carry out an exhibition with the theme: “All Have Not Been Seen,” within the museum to orientate the populace and visitors of the ease to retrieve cultural pieces after the training.

According to her, about 60 per cent of museum storage areas were in poor condition that using the collection for museum activities had become virtually impossible.

“We have 90 percent of our works in the storage room but 10 per cent of them were exhibited because of lack of the proper knowledge of exhibition.

Ekunke expressed optimism that with the reorganisation, the museum would be more attractive to visitors, as more cultural pieces would be showcased for the benefits of researchers.

Meanwhile, renowned artist, Oliver Ben-Enwonwu, who unveiled the arts exhibition, commended the effort of the museum management for embracing such positive innovation.

Enwonwu urged the museum management to embrace more innovations which would further preserve the cultural artefacts housed by the museum.

He said that such training on reorganisation of the museum should be spread to other states where the NCMM were located for even dissemination and pratices.

“I will advice that other museums in the country employ this system of artefacts exhibition so that there can be uniformity.

“Also they should embrace more innovations and this innovation should be updated with international best practices as time goes on,” he said