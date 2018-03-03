A Nigerian Olawunmi Bayode has set a new Guinness Record in the “Longest Marathon Reading Aloud” Category.

Bayode, father of three kids, logged 120 hours at 15.30 today at the YouRead Library Yaba in Lagos, beating the previous record set by Nepali Deepak Sharma Bajagain.

The latter had 113 hours 15 minutes in 2008.

Another Nepalese, Tudikhel Ground, tied the record.

Bajagain’s book reading began on September 19 and ended on September 24, 2008.

He recited 17 different books from 13 authors during his record attempt.

Bayode began reading at 1:30 PM on Monday, February 26, 2018 and ended it 15.30 on Saturday.

He announced the record on his Facebook page, saying: “Hello everybody, something just happened right now! My name is Bayode Treasures Olubunmi(Olawunmi) – I have just finished reading aloud for 120 hours non-stop!

“I did it for the CULTURE!”.

Bayode studied at Osun State Polytechnic, Iree and Comprehensive High School, Ketu in Lagos.

“I have always loved to read good materials right from when I was in secondary school. I am doing this for the youths,” he wrote on twitter, before he began the record setting reading marathon.”