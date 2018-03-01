Lagos State Government has released the state’s calendar containing over 70 arts and culture programmes for 2018 aimed at to promoting its tourism potential.

Mr Steve Ayorinde, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture stated this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

He said the novel exercise was designed to front-load public and privately driven arts, culture and entertainment events that would have positive impact on tourism and image of Lagos as an art-friendly state.

“This initiative is in fulfillment of the state government’s promise to announce yearly calendar of events to guide programming, tourists’ and visitors’ decisions,’’ the commissioner said.

Ayorinde said Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, kick-started the year with his attendance at Ali Baba’s Jan 1st comedy concert at Eko Hotel.

Other arts and culture events held in January and February in the calendar, included in the calendar he said, were Angel and Muse, an art exhibition by a Lagos-trained world renowned artist; Eebi.

The major events also listed in the calendar include: Gidi Fest, Lagos Water Regatta and Fanti Carnival around the Easter Period.

Others he also said were: the International Jazz Day celebration, April 30 to be dedicated to the South-African Jazz legend, Huge Masekela.

Ayorinded said the calendar also contained the Lagos Comedy Festival (incorporating Lagos Laughs on World Laughter Day), May 6 and the Eko Art Expo slated for the last weekend in May.

According to him, June will be rich with the first ever Lagos Golf Funfair and the Lagos Cinefest, designed to take cinema-going experience to all the five divisions of the state.

He said a month-long Indigenous Cultural Festival in Epe; Wazobia FM Carnival as well as the Lagos City Marathon among others were also contained in the calendar.

According to Ayorinde, the idea of creating a calendar of events for state-sponsored and state-endorsed programmes is to make events planning, tour bookings and business decisions easier for tour operators and the general public.

The commissioner said that calendar was also part of the state’s innovative intervention to project arts, entertainment and leisure benefits inherent in Lagos.

He said the objective was also to make the state attractive to domestic tourists; business travellers and stop-over passers-by.

“The state is forging ahead in expanding the consumption of its tourism products by improving access to tourism information and creating event guide for the media and tour bloggers.

“Although not exhaustive, the calendar contains most of the well-known indigenous cultural festivals across the state, entertainment events; concerts; visual and performing arts as well as fashion and culinary events.

“The state is expected to leverage on its continuous infrastructure development, regeneration and creation of iconic monuments and attractions for entertainment, arts and culture enthusiasts.

‘’This is to boost economic activities and expand opportunities for job creation during the various events slated on the calendar.

“The administration of Gov. Ambode believes that the quantum of cash transactions across the tourism and entertainment value-chain, tracked in December last year of about N50 billion was spent on entertainment and leisure.

“It is a testimony to the huge economic gain that exists in promoting tourism in Lagos State.

“This and other economic factors make Lagos one of the most vibrant and culturally significant cities in Africa with potential to make enormous impact in driving in-bound tourists from across the globe.”

He said the Lagos Festival of Plays would be a major highlight in the third quarter of the year.

According to him, there will also be Lagos Fishing Festival (Oshoroko) in Ibeju-Lekki; Akwaaba Travel Market and Faaji Agba – a special concert for the elderly to mark World Elders Day.