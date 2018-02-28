Gospel Music Africa (GMA) competition is officially set to kick off Auditions in Abuja April, 19, Owerri April 24 and Lagos April 30.

GMA is the biggest gospel music reality Television competition and the first of its kind in Africa with online registrations spanning over 400,000 from 25 countries across the continent. The participating countries include; Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, South Africa, Kenya, Liberia, Cameroun, Uganda, Lesotho, Niger, Gambia, Togo, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Congo, Malawi, Zambia and others.

The competition will have only 30 contestants competing to be become the King or Queen of Gospel Music in Africa and prizes to be won includes; $20,000 cash prize, a brand new car and international recording deals.

According to the Executive Producer of Gospel Music Africa, Matthew Obono, “The time has come for gospel musicians to make spiritual impact, reap financial dividends from their talents and occupy the highest echelons of stardom in Africa without feeling the need to succumb to secular music for their meal tickets.”

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Development, Cross Rivers State, Mr. Eric Anderson, warmly received the GMA Team during a facility visit to the TINAPA and CICC Hall, which is the proposed venue for the GMA House and live Shows. The GMA season one is proudly supported by the Government of Cross River State.