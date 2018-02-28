Kristina Wong, an American performance artist and comedian, is in Nigeria for the Lagos Theatre Festival.

Wong is notable for her works focusing on women and economic empowerment.

She will conduct masterclasses for performing arts students, faculty, and theatrical directors at the University of Lagos, Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts, and PEFTI Film Institute.

Wong will also perform her critically acclaimed Wong Street Journal show on Friday, March 2.

The event will be hosted by John Bray, US consul general, at Terra Kulture Arts and Cultural Centre, Lagos.

Darcy Zotter, public affairs officer, US consulate general Lagos, said Wong’s visit to Nigeria will strengthen cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.

“The public affairs sections of our embassy in Abuja and consulate general in Lagos sponsor programs that share the best of the US arts community with Nigeria,” Zotter said.

“We are pleased to support Kristina Wong’s participation at the 2018 Lagos Theatre Festival. She is one of the many American arts professionals who have come to Nigeria to give performances, and mentor young Nigerian artists.”

The festival runs from February 27 to March 4.

Wong’s most notable touring show –– Wong Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest — looked at the high rates of depression and suicide among Asian-American women and has toured to over 40 venues since 2006.