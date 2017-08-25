A don, Mr Obi Okoli, has lauded the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for resolving the 12 years leadership rift that shook the guild.

Okoli, a lecturer in the Department of Theatre and Film, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

He said that the peace that had returned to AGN would help to accelerate the development of the Nollywood industry as well as film production.

Okoli, popularly known as `Sir Okoli’, said that the age-long leadership tussle factionalised the actors to about four different national leadership factions.

According to him, the multi-faceted factionalisation has made it impossible for the industry and Nollywood to soar higher as anticipated.

- Advertisement -

“AGN decision to come together as one big family devoid of acrimony is a good omen and a news that gladdens my heart, especially for the theatre, film and entertainment industry.

“For this over 11 years, the actors had lost the comradeship of oneness and other benefits that come from being together,’’ he said.

Okoli, who had been acting for over 30 years both on television and in Nollywood films, thanked the leadership of the various factions for embracing peace.

He said that the AGN would now build a new and prosperous guild with a new and unified team of national leadership.

According to him, this will help to mould future actors as well as continue to create jobs for the youths.

The crisis was resolved on Aug. 22 at a closed door forum of AGN National Peace and Reconciliation Meeting.

The meeting was attended by representatives from 29 AGN state chapters.