Mr Stephen King, a Denmark based Nigerian movie producer and director says a Nigerian Cultural Heritage Carnival will take place in the Scandinavia from May 2 to May 5.

Scandinavia and the Nordic region is a historical and geographical region covering much of Northern Europe. The countries that make up the region are Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland.

He said on the telephone from Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday that the event would be the first of its kind in the Scandinavia.

“I made the proposal for this event and sent to the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

“The ministry approved the proposal and we have started arrangements to hold the event,” he said.

King, also a programmer, said that the event was aimed at promoting Nigerian culture to the people of Scandinavia.

“We want to bring Nigeria closer to them and let them know about our country. Scandinavians are afraid to invest in Nigeria.

“If they know about us, there is a possibility that many of them will invest in Nigeria and do things with our people,” he said.

According to King, the Scandinavia have a booming market opportunity that can be useful to Nigeria.

“The cultural carnival will be the first of its kind in this region. It is expected that Nigeria will take advantage of the booming market opportunity in the area.

“The event intends to help in the process of integration and cultural diversity in Copenhagen by offering a unique platform for Africans and African descendants to share the cultural aspects of our country,” the producer said.

He said that a day would be set aside for business forum for Nigerian entrepreneurs and business community to interact with colleagues from the Scandinavia.

“The main event will feature Nigerian dance, music, clothes, drama, and films. States and Local Governments are free to participate to showcase their potentials.

“We want to show them what we can do, who we are. We want to show them that Nigerians are loving people and have great business potentials,” King said.