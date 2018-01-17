The first storey building in Nigeria located in Badagry, Lagos State has recorded 9,009 visitors in 2017, Mr Hodonu Daniel, the officer in charge of the site, said on Wednesday.

Daniel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the number of tourists that visited the 171-year-old structure was higher than the 5,140 recorded in 2016.

NAN reports that the foundation of the building was laid in 1842 and was completed in 1845.

“We have been able to attract more tourists to this site because of the proper maintenance of the place; we have being able to preserve its originality.

“The figure was higher than the corresponding year due to the genuine efforts made to attract tourists to the historic sites despite the daunting challenges we faced.

“I’m sure that the patronage would be higher this year,” he said.

He urged government to speed up the rehabilitation of the Badagry expressway so as to increase patronage of tourist sites in Badagry.

“The major challenges that we face is the deplorable state of the road, as this discourages tourists from coming to the various historic sites in the city.

“The government should speed up the rehabilitation of the road so as to increase patronage of various sites in the city.’’

Daniel urged the Federal and State government to give the structure a facelift, noting that it was only the Anglican Church that was carrying out the task.