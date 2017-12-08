Peace has finally returned to the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) as its two warring factions in Lagos State have been reconciled by the Emeka Ejezie-led national executive.

The AGN President told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Lagos State chapter of the Guild had been factionalised between Emeka Rising and Pedro Aganbi for over four years, stifling growth in the industry.

“For the past years, there has not been peace between these two incredible factions and this has affected the progress of the guild.

“Most of the AGN chapters have been divided because of individual ego leading from one selfish interest to the other.

“However, I am glad to say that the feud in Lagos, which is one of the most important AGN chapters, has now been united.

“Once Lagos State chapter is together, the whole AGN is together,’’ said Ejezie a.k.a ‘Emeka Rollas’.

Ejezie said that AGN national executive would be visiting state chapters to conduct elections and reposition the guild nationwide for exploits in 2018.

“I and my executive officers are here to serve AGN and we are prepared to make sacrifices to our members for the development of the guild,” he said.

He said that he was elated to have been able to unite the factions within his 100 days in office.

NAN reports that Ejezie and his executive were elected into office on Aug. 22.

Temilade Babayemi, AGN Vice President, South-West zone, said that he was confident that the guild would achieve its full potential now that peace had been restored.

Pedro Aganbi, AGN Lagos State Chairman, said he was happy that the rift between his group and Rising had been settled.

“This will bring unity and make room for improvement in the welfare packages of our members,” he said.

Aganbi said that he was optimistic that AGN would succeed in the coming years with the election of the new national executive members on board.

In the same vein, Nollywood actress, Gloria Mba, said that there was no force stronger than coming together in unity for the progress of the industry.

“Now that the centre is together, we will achieve great things,” Mba said.