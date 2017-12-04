- Advertisement -

Stakeholders in the Arts and Cultural sector in Lagos have appealed to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode to directly involve them in the planning of subsequent editions of the Lagos Street Carnivals.

The stakeholders told NAN in Lagos that if they were involved in future planning, the carnival would be more colourful and be of international standard.

The 2017 edition of the Lagos Street Carnival was held on Sunday, Dec. 3, at Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Mr Mojeed Balogun, the Chairman, Ikeja Local Government Area (LGA) said that he was honoured that the carnival was brought to Ikeja axis; as this created employment for petty traders.

Balogun, however, said that if the area councils were directly involved in the planning process, he was sure that the residents of the axis would have displayed more of its cultural heritage at the carnival.

“I applaud the LASG for hosting such a fantastic and colourful event but I think there is need for improvement.

“There is the need to get stakeholders across board involved for an even bigger and more colourful event.

“Stakeholders were not properly involved in the organisation of the carnival. That is where we are lacking, ” Balogun said.

Mr Niyi Saliu, Chairman Eredo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), commended the organisers of the event adding that there was the need to look for a more spacious space that could adequately accommodate revelers in future.

“The crowd was overwhelming and the venue did not seem to contain them despite the fact that Oba-Akran Express Road was blocked.

“It was, however, an event to for fun seekers who came to witness the carnival, “he said.

Saliu, however, urged the LASG to include the LGAs in their respective authorities in the planning process of subsequent carnivals.

The chairman said that being part of the preparation process would diffuse ideas across board and enable them prepare for a better display of cultural values.

Mrs Folashade Olabanji-Oba, Vice Chairman, Ikorodu LGA commended the beautiful display of attires showcasing various cultures of the state.

Olabanji-Oba said that it was an opportunity for the state to display to the entire international community the extent of its development in terms of arts and culture.

“This development will inadvertently have a significant effect on the tourism sector in the country, ” she said.

Mrs Saidat Otulana, Director of Culture, Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, said that Lagos was promoting excellence in the arts and cultural sector in the state.

“Lagos State is the sixth largest economy in Africa and we are working hard to make it one of the biggest tourist attraction centres in Africa.

“We will achieve this goal by continually developing the arts and culture sector, displaying our rich cultural heritage through the organisation of our carnivals,” she said.

Otulana, however, said that more advertisement needed to be done to engage the participation of more people and corporate bodies in subsequent carnivals.

The director said that the tourism sector had huge potential to become a major revenue spinner for the economy if it was adequately harnessed.

Oba Akeem Agbaosi-Eweogbaja 1, Alaguda of Aguda, and the acting paramount ruler of Ikeja, commended the organisers of the event.

He said that the carnival brought people of diverse ethnic groups together in unity and was free of crime usually associated with past street carnivals because of the presence of security personnel on board.

The traditional ruler said that he was looking forward to the next carnival which he hoped would be much more grand in the rich display of culture.

17 out of the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in the state participated in the carnival.