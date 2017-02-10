Advertisement

US pledges N36.5m grant for Nigeria cultural heritage preservation

U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington
U.S. will on Feb. 13 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigeria for a provision of $160,000 ( 36million) grant to help in the preservation of the nation’s cultural heritage.

A statement by the U.S Embassy in Abuja on Friday stated that U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington, would sign the MoU.

The MoU would help Nigerian institutions improve conditions for storage of its cultural facilities.

Symington is expected to sign the MoU with the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property, National Museums and Monuments and Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

“The MoU will push for the preservation of available Nigerian cultural heritage.

“The grant will enable the institutions to improve the conditions and access to the collections storage areas of 10 Nigerian museums,” the embassy said.

