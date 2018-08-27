The Nigeria Television Authority (NTA)-Startimes network will be partnering with Nollywood for the broadcast of the Queen of Nollywood reality TV show.

Frank Ikegwuonu, president of the Nollywood Executives and Leadership Awards, and Emeka Rollas, president, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) made the disclosure to NAN on Monday in Lagos.

Ikegwuonu, founder of the reality show, said it is focused on drama and cultural entertainment with strict adherence to the African culture and traditions.

He said 20 female contestants will feature in the talent hunt programme that will air and document unscripted real-life situations with Nollywood celebrities.

“These contestants will be expected to mimic four of Nollywood’s most outstanding actresses — Mercy Johnson, Patience Ozokwor, Funke Akindele and Queen Nwokoye,” he said.

Ikegwuonu said six winners would emerge and be coronated Queen of Nollywood brand ambassadors with awards, cash prizes, certificates, presentation of pet-projects and a one-year film contract.

On his part, Tunde Aina, chief operating officer, NTA-Startimes, said: “The show aims at displaying our cultural values as a people as well as discovering budding talents that will continue to perform excellently in the entertainment industry.”

Rollas said camping of the 20 contestants for the reality show will take place at the Yankari Games Reserve, Bauchi state.

“All the AGN chairmen in the northern states of the country and their vice-chairmen will be on ground to offer full support at the Games Reserve in Bauchi during the shooting of the reality show,” Rollas said.