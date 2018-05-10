The Lagos office of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments said on Thursday that it hosted 17,656 visitors in the first quarter of the year.

Mr Emmanuel Omotosho, the Head of Education Department in the office, disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos.

Omotosho said that the patronage was 403 visitors higher than the17, 253 recorded in the first quarter of 2017.

Giving the details of the patronage, he said that 15,142 students, 2,310 Nigerian adults and 204 foreigners visited the Lagos museum during the period.

“The first quarter was hitch-free for us and we intend to work hard to attract more patronage in the second quarter,” he said.

Omotosho urged Nigerians to visit the museum free of charge on World Museum Day scheduled for May 18.

The head of education department said the museum doors would be open to all who would want to know more about the history of Nigeria.

“World museum day is here; we invite everyone to visit the museum so that he or she can learn more of our history, arts, crafts and more.

“Nigerians will not have to pay on this special day before being allowed into the galleries.

“The museum instructors will be on ground to educate visitors on the monoliths, monuments and artifacts available within the museum.

“The Nigerian political system from the pre-colonial through to the post-colonial eras will be explicitly explained,” he said