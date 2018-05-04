All is set for the re-opening of the Dome entertainment center, Abuja, which prides itself as the prime entertainment and leisure hub in Abuja, after being shut down for several years for upgrade.

The re-loaded and upgraded leisure hub, according to the operators, comes fully equipped to redefine entertainment and leisure in Nigeria, and also recover its status as a household name that offers the best in leisure and entertainment in Nigeria.

A senior management staff, Charles Ndudim, told journalists at a pre-launch press conference in Abuja, on Thursday, that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has confirmed his presence at the event scheduled for next weekend.

The commissioning, he said, will herald the beginning of three days of action packed entertainment activities to announce the return of the Dome, tagged “The Dome Reunion”.

He added: “It will be a weekend of partying that will bring to Nigeria, some of the best on the international entertainment scene including Mafikizolo from South Africa, Flavour, Funke Akindele, and other notable artists.

“BBNaija winner, Miracle, and runner-up, Cee-C, and the last four BBNaija housemates, would be at the event to share fun times with their fans. It will also unveil top rate Nigerian artists that have been making the waves on the local and international scene.”

He said that with the upgrade, the Dome will re-open fully prepared and repackaged, with several additions that would drive passion for entertainment and leisure in Nigeria.

“Our prime position as the first indigenous brand is to offer to the public a total of nine outlets under one roof,” he added.