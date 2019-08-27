<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Celebrities who bagged some awards include: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more A-listers who are among the numerous artists that are set to perform at the Prudential Center in New Jersey for the 36th annual award show.

With comedian Sebastian Maniscalco hosting the star-studded event, the show is definitely going to be one wild night.

Also, Jennifer Lopez will be passing the baton on to Missy Elliot since she is the newest recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

See full list of winners here:

MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD

WINNER: Missy Elliott

FASHION TRAILBLAZER AWARD

WINNER: Marc Jacobs

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell

Ava Max

WINNER: Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bazzi

CNCO

WINNER: Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

BEST POP

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Khalid – “Talk”

WINNER: Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

WINNER: Cardi B – “Money”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”

BEST R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man”

Ella Mai – “Trip”

WINNER: Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”

BEST K-POP

WINNER: BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”

Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127 – “Regular”

EXO – “Tempo”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto”

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA”

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma”

Maluma – “Mala Mía”

WINNER: ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

BEST DANCE

WINNER: The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name”

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”

Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”

BEST ROCK

The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons – “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz – “Low”

WINNER: Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”

twenty one pilots – “My Blood”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Halsey – “Nightmare”

The Killers – “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”

John Legend – “Preach”

Lil Dicky – “Earth”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next”

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over”

FKA twigs – “Cellophane”

Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman”

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us”

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends”

WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”

BEST EDITING

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

Solange – “Almeda”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST ART DIRECTION

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks

WINNER: ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Solange – “Almeda”

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints”

Billie Eilish – “hostage”

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next”

WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Solange – “Almeda”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”

SONG OF SUMMER PRESENTED BY SAMSUNG

WINNER: Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend”

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lil Tecca – “Ransom”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Miley Cyrus- “Mother’s Daughter”

Post Malone ft. Young Thug – “Goodbyes”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – “The London”

BEST POWER ANTHEM

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

DJ Khaled, ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – “Wish Wish”

Halsey – “Nightmare”

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer”

BEST GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

WINNER: BTS

CNCO

Jonas Brothers

PRETTYMUCH

Why Don’t We