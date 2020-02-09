<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kebbi State government has inspected historic structures and facilities to ascertain their condition as part of the state’s preparation for the 2020 Argungu International fishing festival.

Kebbi State Deputy Governor Samaila Yombe Dabai, who is also the Chairman of the organising committee for the festival, led other members of the committee on an inspection tour of the facilities at the Argungu ancient town.

Among the places visited included twelve suites, sixteen chalets, forty motels, ninety-four round huts as well as forty shops, including kitchen, bar and restaurant at the Fishing Village.





The committee also inspected the Grand Fishing Hotels which has forty rooms and restaurant, all in Argungu Local Government Area.

Speaking with reporters after the inspection, the Deputy Governor explained that the inspection tour was embarked on in order to assess the available facilities in Argungu.

“I want to reassure our people that the state government is committed towards the speedy completion of the renovations of these places before the stipulated time.

“As you all know, for the past ten years, this event has not been held, so the state government would provide all the necessary support to Argungu Emirate Council in order host the historical and largest festival in the country”, he said.